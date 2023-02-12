Grameenphone offers free calls to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Telecom

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 07:17 pm

Related News

Grameenphone offers free calls to quake-hit Turkey, Syria

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 07:17 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Grameenphone has extended its support by offering free outgoing calls from Bangladesh to Turkey and Syria for the next three days, enabling anxious family and friends here to remain in constant touch with their loved ones stuck in the earthquake-hit regions, said a press release on Sunday.

"With the spirit of connecting people with what matters most to them now, Grameenphone has waived all International Subscriber Dialing (ISD) outgoing call charges towards Turkey and Syria till 15 February," the telecom operator said in the media release.

Rescue efforts are underway as the death toll from the massive quake in Turkey and northwestern Syria on 6 February crossed 29,000 as of Sunday evening, reports Al Jazeera.

The government of Bangladesh has expressed deep condolences and dispatched assistance while people from all walks of life have shown solidarity with the affected.

However, Grameenphone said it is the first respondent from the Bangladeshi telco industry to step up with such an offer of free international calls to Turkey and Syria.

Top News

Grameenphone / Turkey Earthquake / syria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

6h | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

10h | Panorama
Many see Big Oil as profiteering from public misery, so calls for windfall taxes on profits are growing louder. Photo: Bloomberg

Could Big Oil's bumper profits grow bigger?

8h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

Journalist mentioned in Hindenburg report, speaks up

1h | TBS Stories
Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

Economy of Bangladesh from the point of view of Kaushik Basu

2h | TBS Stories
Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

1d | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

1d | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday