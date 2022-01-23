Genex Infosys to modernise, operate BTRC’s Helpline 100, AI Chatbot

Telecom

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 06:43 pm

To address subscriber complaints regarding telecommunication services in the country, Genex Infosys will modernise and operate the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission's (BTRC) helpline "100" and provide AI-powered Chatbot services for the next three years.

To this end, the telecom regulator has recently signed an agreement with the IT service company.

Sajeda Parveen, director (Systems and Services) at BTRC, and Prince Mojumder, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at Genex Infosys Ltd, inked the deal on behalf of their respective sides.

Speaking on the occasion, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder said the commission's complaint management system is a timely addition through the newly appointed organisation Genex Infosys, and the introduction of modern services like Smart IVR, Chatbot and WhatsApp will make it easier to submit complaints and suggestions and help all citizens of the country.

Prince Mojumder said, "BTRC complaints helpline is a great initiative to create a bridge between citizens and the regulator to ensure their services."

"Genex has been providing the best in class customer experience services and digital transformation with emerging technologies and we are proud and delighted to work with BTRC. We are looking forward to serving BTRC with more digital services in the coming days," he added.

BTRC Vice-Chairman Subrata Roy Maitra, Commissioner Engineer AKM Shahiduzzaman and Brigadier General Mohammad Nasim Parvez, director-general of the SS Division, also expressed their expectations from the helpline to ensure resolution of the complaints.

