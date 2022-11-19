Mobile internet slowed down in Sylhet amid BNP’s divisional rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 02:00 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Locals in Sylhet have reported that they have been facing difficulties in using mobile internet services since Saturday morning ahead of BNP's divisional rally in the district.

According to sources, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) issued a letter directing the country's telecom operators to keep the 3G and 4G data services shut in Sylhet from 10am-7:30pm today (19 November).

Journalists of different media houses, who gathered in Sylhet to cover BNP's divisional rally, also claimed to have faced slow internet services from this morning.

District BNP President Abdul Kuyum Chowdhury, "This government [Awami League] tried to foil our rally by creating various obstacles – filing cases, transport strikes and etc. They even shut down mobile internet services. 

"However, they have failed to stop the sea of people coming here in Sylhet today."

Expressing frustration, Oshim Dash, who is a freelancer based in the district's Tilagor area, said, "Mobile internet is down since today morning. This has been done without any logical reasoning. 

"I could not complete any of my work due to this."

DBC Senior Reporter (Sylhet) Prottush Talukder said, "I couldn't send any footage or updates of the rally to my office due to slow mobile internet."

Earlier the same happened when the party held its rallies in Faridpur and Barishal.

Thousands of leaders and followers of the BNP and its associate bodies have turned out for the party's rally in Sylhet, overcoming various obstacles and a transport strike.

Thousands of BNP men gathered at the premises of Alia Madrasah defying all odds and hurdles to hold its seventh divisional rally.

Defying all odds and hurdles, thousands of BNP leaders and activists have gathered at the premises of Alia Madrasah in Sylhet as the party is all set

To make the programme a success, two Sylhet factions have set their differences aside to drum up support for the party. 

This morning, processions were seen passing through areas like Chowhatta, Zindabazar, Rikabibazar, and Lambazar in the city every now and then. 

The participants in the procession held the party symbol "sheaf of paddy" and the photos of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman. 

The rally venue, Alia Madrasah ground, was full on Friday afternoon. Many leaders and activists were seen taking positions on the nearby Rikabibazar-Chowhatta road causing a traffic jam on this road.

Organisers have kept a chair empty on the main rally stage for former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, convicted over corruption charges, as a symbolic gesture. 

