Ban on Robi's e-SIM sale withdrawn

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has withdrawn the ban on Robi's e-SIM sale.

The ban was withdrawn on condition that the telecom pays value added tax and all other relevant taxes, said the telecom regulator in a circular published Tuesday (7 March).

Previously on 1 March, BTRC banned the sale of e-SIM by Robi.

"The division concerned found that Robi launched the service without taking the commission's approval. Therefore, we asked them to stop selling the e-SIM services," BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder told The Business Standard on 1 March.

Mobile operators are obliged to take the telecom regulator's approval before launching any services, said sources at the BTRC.

On 22 February, Robi Axiata Limited announced the start of an e-SIM sale, following two other private telecom operators – Grameenphone and Banglalink.

At present, Robi is the country's second largest mobile operator with a 5.46 crore subscriber base while Grameenphone is the top operator with 7.93 crore subscribers. Banglalink is in the third position with 4.01 crore users.

The total number of SIM subscribers in the country now stands at 18.08 crore.