TCB extends selling of goods by 2 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 05:27 pm

The sale was supposed to end yesterday (5 July) but the corporation extended the deadline as allocated goods in some areas are yet to be sold

File photo. Urban areas are already emerging as the new poverty frontier. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
The state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has extended its deadline for two more days until 7 July to sell essentials to low-income people at affordable prices.

The sale was supposed to end yesterday (5 July) but the corporation extended the deadline as allocated goods in some areas are yet to be sold.

TCB spokesperson Humayun Kabir said, "The sale to family cardholders is yet to be completed in many areas. So, we extended the time for two more days,"

He noted that  75% of TCB goods were sold in two Dhaka city corporations.

"Many cardholders couldn't buy goods as they left the city for Eid vacation. The sale may resume after Eid for them to collect essential products at affordable prices," he added.

Earlier, the Commerce ministry decided not to sell TCB products in open trucks. Instead, family cardholders will be able to collect products from TCB dealers across the country. 

