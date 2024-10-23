TCB to start selling commodities in Dhaka, Ctg from Thursday

Even TCB is hindered by issues such as rent-seeking, public corruption, and administrative inefficiencies. Photo: TBS

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start selling commodities including rice at subsidised rates through truck sale from Thursday (24 October) among the common consumers in Dhaka and Chattogram.

Under such an initiative, essential items like edible oil, lentil alongside rice provided by the Directorate General of Food will be sold among general consumers at subsidised rates through 50 trucks in Dhaka metropolis and 20 trucks in Chattogram metropolis while such operations will continue until 30 November, according to TCB press release.

It said such operations of the TCB could be extended until the inflationary situation comes to a tolerable level.

Under this move, each consumer can buy maximum 2 litres of edible oil at Tk100 per litre, 2kg of lentil at Tk60 per kg and 5kg of rice at Tk30 per kg.

Adviser to the interim government on the Ministries of Youth and Sports as well as Labour and Employment Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan will inaugurate the operations at 10 am tomorrow at Dakhshin Begunbari (Dipikar Mor), Tejgaon Industrial Area in the capital.

The press release said that the TCB has been continuing its operations for selling essential items like edible oil and lentil at subsidized prices among some one crore family card holder low-income group people under the overall directives of the Ministry of Commerce.