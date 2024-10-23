People without ‘family card’ will also be able to buy TCB goods

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh will sell goods at fair prices to everyone, irrespective of whether they hold a TCB smart card for families or not.

Normal consumers, along with the card holders, can now stand in queue in front of the trucks at designated points of TCB and buy its products at fair price from tomorrow, reads a commerce ministry statement issued today (23 October).

Ordinary consumers will be able to buy the same goods as cardholders - 5kg rice, 2kg lentils, 2 litres of soybean oil at Tk470.

There are currently one crore TCB smart cardholders in the country.

"Under the direction of the Ministry of Commerce, TCB products will be sold at affordable prices among one crore low-income beneficiary card-holding families. In addition to this arrangements have been made to sell oil, pulses and rice supplied by the Directorate General of Food through 50 trucks in Dhaka city and 20 trucks in Chattogram city to the general consumer."

This facility will be available from 24 October to 31 November. However, it may be extended if inflation does not come to a tolerable level.

Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan will inaugurate the programme at Dakkin Begunbari (Deepikar Mor) area of Tejgaon Industrial Area here at 10 am tomorrow.