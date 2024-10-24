TCB starts selling daily essentials, vegetables in trucks at lower prices

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 11:53 am

Under this initiative, each consumer can buy maximum 2 litres of edible oil at Tk100 per litre, 2kg of lentil at Tk60 per kg and 5kg of rice at Tk30 per kg.

Long queues have formed today in front of Zigatola Model Govt Primary School as consumers wait to purchase essential items at reduced prices. Photo: TBS
Long queues have formed today in front of Zigatola Model Govt Primary School as consumers wait to purchase essential items at reduced prices. Photo: TBS

In an effort to provide essential food items at lower prices, the Department of Agricultural Marketing has launched an initiative to sell agricultural products directly from trucks. 

This initiative is aimed at offering consumers an affordable alternative to regular market prices.

Starting today (24 October), a variety of vegetables and food items, including eggs, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, pointed gourd, onions, papaya, sweet pumpkin, and radish, are available for purchase. These products are being sold at significantly lower prices compared to regular market rates, attracting large numbers of buyers.

Long queues have been forming as consumers wait to purchase these essential items at reduced prices. The initiative comes at a time when inflation and high market prices continue to challenge household budgets.

Earlier yesterday TCB announced that essential items like edible oil, lentil alongside rice provided by the Directorate General of Food will be sold among general consumers at subsidised rates through 50 trucks in Dhaka metropolis and 20 trucks in Chattogram metropolis while such operations will continue until 30 November.

A press release said such operations of the TCB could be extended until the inflationary situation comes to a tolerable level.

TCB goods / Department of Agricultural Marketing

