TCB to expand subsidised cooking oil sale from June

Customers wait in line to buy daily essentials at subsidised prices from a Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) truck in the capital. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Apart from continuing the edible oil sale at a subsidised rate of Tk110 per litre through Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) trucks, the corporation is going to expand the sales at the same price to its one crore cardholder families from next month.

"We will sell the edible oil at Tk110 per litre to one crore TCB cardholder families from June," Senior Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh told BSS yesterday.

The government has planned to import edible oil directly through the TCB, he said, adding that Bangladesh missions abroad have already been contacted for procuring edible oil through the state-run corporation.

The government is trying to ensure supply of the edible oil at lower price to the countrymen since the whole world witnessed a hike in global crude edible oil rates recently.

Earlier, Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association increased the price of bottled soya bean oil by Tk38 a litre to Tk198 per litre on 5 May.

It also fixed the price of loose or unpackaged soya bean oil at Tk180 a litre with a hike of Tk44 a litre.