Taposh invites city dwellers to join Eid prayers at Nat’l Eidgah

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 01:02 pm

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has invited Dhaka city dwellers to the National Eidgah on Eid day so that they can kick start the biggest religious festivities of the country together by offering prayers in congregation.

"About 35,000 devotees will be able to perform Eid Jamaat together at the National Eidgah under our arrangements," he said while talking to the press after inspecting the preparation there on Saturday.

"Prayer arrangements for 3,500 female worshippers have also been made," Taposh added.

The Mayor expressed his joy regarding the celebration of Eid on a full scale after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The security of the area has been ensured as the law enforcers are working over the matter," he said.

However, the mayor expressed his concern over the possibility of rain on Eid day.

But he reassured that the concerned authorities are making all arrangements keeping possible weather conditions in mind.

 

 

 

Eid-ul Fitr / national eidgah / Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh / DSCC

