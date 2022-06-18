Tanguar Haor tour turns into a nightmare for 300

More than 300 tourists have been stranded in Sunamganj due to floods triggered by incessant rain and the onrush of water from upstream hills.

They were visiting Tanguar Haor – country's one of the most popular tourist destinations.

An acute crisis of water, food and power supply coupled with disrupted mobile networks have made matters worse for them.

Most of them have taken shelter in Sunamganj city's Pansi Restaurant and are yet to be able to contact their families.

So far, some 200-300 tourists have been rescued from the area by the Sunamganj Tourist Boat Owners Association, confirmed one of the owners, Vijay Kumar Ghosh, to The Business Standard.

"However, many more are still stranded at different points of Tangor Haor," he added.

"Our boats are working without charge to rescue the marooned tourists and send them back to a safer place," he added.

Iqbal Hossain and his friends went to Tanguar Haor on motorcycles.

He was one of the luckier ones who were rescued and brought to the shelter of Sunamganj Police Lines.

"I have been standing for two straight days. Our motorbikes got submerged in flood water right in front of us."

"This feels like a nightmare," he added.

He, at one point, requested the correspondent to arrange food for the ones currently stranded.

"We have not eaten anything for a very long time," Iqbal pleaded.

Earlier on Friday, total 21 students of Dhaka University (DU) were rescued from the same restaurant.

Following the request of the DU administration, Sylhet Sadar Deputy Commissioner (SC) Jahangir Hossain took charge and facilitated the rescue operation.

Efforts are underway to bring the DU students back to their homes in Dhaka from Sylhet.