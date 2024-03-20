Swedish princess visits Ukhiya Rohingya camp

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visits Ukhiya Rohingya camp on 20 March 2024. Photo: TBS
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visits Ukhiya Rohingya camp on 20 March 2024. Photo: TBS

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, UNDP Goodwill Ambassador, arrived at Cox's Bazar Ukhiya Rohingya camp today (20 March).

She arrived at Ukhiya Rohingya camp by an army helicopter from Noakhali's Bhasan Char at around 1:30pm.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shahin Imran, Police Superintendent Mahfuzur Rahman and officials of the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka welcomed the princess.

She will visit various projects in the Rohingya camp. After visiting the camp, she will visit the world's largest shelter project for climate refugees at Khuruskool in Cox's Bazar in the afternoon.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

According to the Swedish Embassy, this is Princess Victoria's first visit to Bangladesh after being appointed as UNDP Goodwill Ambassador in 2023. 

However, she had earlier visited Bangladesh in 2005. 

