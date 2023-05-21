Sunamganj transport workers to go on indefinite strike from 29 May

Bangladesh

UNB
21 May, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 08:10 pm

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Sunamganj District Bus, Minibus and Microbus Workers Union called an indefinite strike from 29 May in the district to press home their three-point demand.

All modes of transport will stay off from Sunamganj-Sylhet road during the strike, said Nurul Islam, general secretary of Sunamganj District Bus, Minibus, and Microbus Workers Union while reading out the written statement.

The demands include taking steps against extortion, physically assaulting the transport workers, vandalism and withdrawal of cases against them.

Earlier, they wanted to go for the strike from 3 May but as per the request of the local administration due to SSC examination, they stepped back from their decision.

But the administration did not pay any heed to their demands, forcing the transport workers union to go for the strike.

Sunamganj / transport workers / strike

