Flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona may deteriorate: FFWC

Sylhet's Gowainghat upazila submerged in flood water. The photo was taken on 21 June. Photo: TBS

The ongoing flood situation in the low-lying areas of Sylhet, Sunamganj and Netrokona districts may deteriorate slightly in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Tuesday, according to the Flood Forecasting Warning Centre (FFWC).

Besides, the water level of Muhuri, Feni, Halda, Sangu and Matamuhuri rivers in the south-eastern region may rise in particular time and may flow close to the danger level during this period, it said.

The major rivers in the north-eastern region of the country are in rising trend which may continue in the next 24 hours while the Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in rising trend, which may continue in next 72 hours.

The Ganges-Padma Rivers are in a rising trend, which may continue in next 24 hours.

However, the flood situation may remain steady in Moulvibazar district.

As heavy rainfall is expected in the north, north-eastern, south-eastern and adjoining upstream parts of the country. The water levels of the Teesta, Dharla, Dudhkumar rivers in the northern region of the country may rise in particular time at some points.

The water levels may cross the corresponding danger level for a short duration in the next 24 hours.

In the next 48 hours, water level of the Brahmaputra may rise and cross the danger level at particular points.

