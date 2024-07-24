For transport workers, managing three meals a day now a big challenge

Price of the daily commodities was already high and has been skyrocketing in the last few days. Photo: TBS

With teary eyes and a sombre look, Md Sabbir, a helper of a Mirpur-bound bus, said no to his eight-year-old daughter Samia who has been crying for chocolate flavoured ice-cream for the last two days.

Sabbir, who usually never says no to his daughter, now has to do so due to the financial stress that has come upon his family of four.

His wife, Tania said, "On Sunday, Samia went with me to a house where I work as a domestic help. There, as a kind gesture, my employer gave her a dark coloured ice-cream to eat. Later, after we returned home, she started crying and demanded to be given more of such an ice-cream.

"The minimum price of such ice-creams are Tk150 which we cannot afford to buy right now given the financial situation we have fallen into."

Sabbir said, "I have no income now as transport services in the capital are shut down for almost a week. We live from hand to mouth, and right now, my family of four is surviving solely on my wife's income. We have a one-year-old child at home as well and whatever happens, we have to keep buying the child's milk."

"Price of the daily commodities was already high and has been skyrocketing in the last few days. Other living costs such as rent are also very high. That's why we cannot buy the pricy ice-cream for our little girl as we have to think twice before spending even Tk10 now," added Sabbir as he continued to explain his troubled situation with watery eyes.

Transport workers have been passing through hard times since the quota reform protests took a deadly turn, as several roads and highways came under blockades, eventually leading to the suspension of both city and intercity bus services and goods transportation.

The services are still under suspension during the ongoing curfew until further notice.

Sobuj Uddin, a driver of Gabtoli to Paturia-bound Selfie Paribahan, said, "We [bus drivers] are passing very difficult times. Managing three meals a day have become a struggle for us.

"We only earn when we make trips, otherwise there is no income and we have been out of work for over a week now."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Md Mamun, a covered-van driver, came to Chattogram from Dhaka to pick up goods for a company but failed to do so as internet services went off. Now, due to the curfew, he has been stuck at the port area for the last six days.

He said, "I have not received any money for the last six days. Now, the uncertainly over what will happen next has become my biggest fear."

Chattogram District Prime Mover Trailer Workers' Union President Selim Khan said, "Around 3,000 to 3,500 goods-laden vehicles are currently stuck at Chattogram port. The drivers of the vehicles earn at least Tk800 on a daily basis and their helper Tk500.

"But now, all transport workers are passing difficult times as there is no income for the last six days."

Since most transport workers live from hand to mouth, the current situation of the country has made it difficult for them to run their families, the union president added.

He further said that he has spoken to inland container depot owners on Monday and requested them to give an extra Tk1,000 along with the transport fares to the stuck vehicles. However, they are yet to give a decision on the request, he added.