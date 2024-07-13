Fresh areas flooded in Sunamganj

As the effects of the second round of flooding were just beginning to subside, heavy rainfall and water from the upstream have once again flooded fresh areas in Sunamganj.



Although rainfall decreased from Friday night, leading to a slight drop in water levels, new areas in the low-lying regions of Bishwambharpur and Tahirpur upazilas have been submerged due to upstream waters.



The Water Development Board reported that as of 9:00am on Saturday, water level at the Shologhor point in Sunamganj town was flowing 13 centimetres below the danger level. Due to the relatively lower rainfall, the water level at the Shologhar point of the Surma River in the municipal town has decreased by 39 centimetres.



Despite the decrease in the Surma River's water level, road communication remains severed as the Tahirpur-Sunamganj road is still underwater.



Rising water level in the Boulai River has caused rapid water flow over rural roads in Chiksa and Hosenpur villages in Tahirpur Sadar Union towards the haor, halting vehicle movement.



The prolonged flooding has severely impacted the lives and livelihoods of the people in this area.



Abdul Nur, a resident of Sadar upazila, said, "We have no place to stay due to the floodwaters. There's nothing left in the house to eat."



"I haven't been able to work for a long time. Almost everyone in our village is in the same situation. No one is at peace," he added.



Faisal Ahmed, a resident of Tahirpur upazila, said, "We are completely exhausted from the floodwaters every couple of days. We don't know when we will get relief from the floods."



"All our household items are getting ruined. I haven't been able to take my CNG auto-rickshaw out of the house for three days. It's submerged in water. I'm worried about how much it will cost to fix the vehicle after the flood subsides and where I will get the money," he added.



Mamun Howladar, executive engineer of the Sunamganj Water Development Board, said, "Due to the rainfall in Sunamganj and Cherapunji in India, the water level in the Surma River has flowed above the danger level. Although the water level in the river has decreased significantly due to reduced rainfall last night, the flood situation will worsen again if it rains."

