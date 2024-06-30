Palli Bidyut Samity staff to go on strike again

Energy

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 04:00 am

Staffers protest in front of Palli Biddyut Samity office in Munshiganj on 5 May 2024. File Photo: TBS
Staffers protest in front of Palli Biddyut Samity office in Munshiganj on 5 May 2024. File Photo: TBS

About 40,000 officers and employees of Palli Bidyut Samity across the country will go on strike again from Monday, demanding the implementation of a unified employment policy and the regularisation of contractual and irregular employees by merging the Rural Electrification Board and the Palli Bidyut Samity.

In a virtual press conference on Sunday, Rajan Kumar Das, AGM engineer of Palli Bidyut Samity, said, "The officers and employees of Palli Bidyut Samity, who are engaged in providing uninterrupted electricity services in remote areas of the country, are risking their lives. However, due to the dual policies of the Rural Electrification Board, around 40,000 officers and employees of Palli Bidyut Samity are being deprived of various benefits.

"Despite working for the same organisation, employees in remote areas face extreme discrimination in terms of position, salary, bonuses, and promotions."

He mentioned that to protest against these discriminations and to demand the implementation of a unified employment policy, officers and employees have been on strike since 5 May of this year. They returned to work on the assurance from the Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources that discussions would be held within 15 working days to resolve the issues, he said.

He further added that despite the promise of holding discussions within 15 working days, no initiative has been taken so far.

Bangladesh

Palli Bidyut Samity / strike

