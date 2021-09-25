Stronger tobacco control law for tobacco-free Bangladesh stressed

Journalists at a workshop have stressed on enacting stronger tobacco control law to reduce consumption of tobacco that has become a severe threat to public health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They viewed this at the journalists' workshop styled 'Role of Media in Strengthening Tobacco Control Laws' held at the conference room of RDRS Bangladesh here today.

Research and advocacy organisation PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance jointly organised the workshop with assistance from Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

Thirty journalists of Rangpur division participated in the event.

The workshop was organised aiming at highlighting tobacco-related issues to be addressed in the media for enacting a time-befitting stronger Tobacco Control Act through necessary amendments.

Head of the Tobacco Control Project of PROGGA Md Hasan Shahriar presented a subject-based keynote essay titled 'Amendment of Tobacco Control Law for Attaining a Tobacco-free Bangladesh' in the event.

Citing research findings, Shahriar said 1.71 lakh people die of tobacco-related diseases in Bangladesh and thousands of others are becoming crippled annually.

Thirty-five percent of the adult population of the country still uses tobacco products, which is very alarming.

"If we fail to control the use of tobacco through enactment of a stronger tobacco control law and its proper implementation, the nation will soon fall prey to a possible tobacco pandemic," he feared.

He said that tobacco causes death and it is conducive to Covid-19 infection to damage lungs of coronavirus infected patients causing more fatalities.

"Paraguay has totally banned smoking recently in all public places under roofs, public spaces and public transports to protect the public from the risk of Covid-19 infection and casualties," Shahriar said.

"If the existing Tobacco Control Act is not amended and a time-befitting strengthened law enacted in the shortest possible time, it will be a very tougher task to attain a tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040," he added. After group works, the journalists forwarded suggestions and requested the government to take those in consideration while amending the existing Tobacco Control Law to enact a tougher one.

The proposals include, banning smoking in all public places, workplaces and public transports, abolition of 'no-smoking areas', prohibition of display of tobacco products and its advertisements in public places.

They also proposed a complete ban on tobacco companies' social responsibility programmes, prohibition of selling unpacked 'Jorda' and 'Gul', prohibiting import, production and sell of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products and other emerging tobacco products.

They especially suggested increasing the space of health warnings on packets of tobacco products and imposing strict restrictions on the packaging of the same.

The journalist committed to publish thematic news stories highlighting severe impacts of tobacco products and the need to amend the existing Tobacco Control Law to attain a tobacco-free Bangladesh.