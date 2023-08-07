Experts urge Bangladesh to incorporate Tobacco Harm Reduction strategies

Public policy and research organisation, Tholos Foundation released an informational packet earlier this year on vaping and tobacco harm reduction, aiming to aid policymakers, which can be an important resource for public health experts and legislators in Bangladesh.

Entitled 'Vaping & Tobacco Harm Reduction: The Path to Saving Millions of Lives,' the comprehensive report aims to provide critical decision-makers around the world with the necessary tools to enact policies that reduce the harm adult tobacco users face.

The Washington-based Tholos, which has an international presence and is known for providing evidence-based policy recommendations, first published the report in April of this year. This release comes at a crucial time for countries like Bangladesh, where tobacco consumption remains a significant public health concern.

Bangladesh, like many nations, faces the challenges associated with high smoking rates and the detrimental impact of tobacco use on public health. The Tholos Foundation's 2023 report underscores the importance of harm reduction strategies in addressing this issue. By encouraging smokers to switch to less harmful alternatives, such as vaping, countries like Bangladesh can significantly reduce the negative health effects associated with tobacco use.

The report emphasises that harm reduction is a more realistic and successful approach to reduce tobacco use compared to prohibition. It provides scientific evidence that supports the use of smokeless vaping products, heat-not-burn devices, snus, and nicotine pouches as significantly less harmful alternatives to combustible cigarettes. These reduced-risk products offer smokers the same nicotine without the thousands of deadly chemicals present in cigarette smoke.

Dr. Konstantinos Farsalinos, the most cited tobacco harm reduction researcher in the world, who recently visited Bangladesh, asserts, "Banning a disruptive and revolutionary technology like this, which holds significant public health prospects, is not a wise decision."

He further explains the challenges of implementing a harm reduction policy, stating, "By implementing straightforward marketing rules, such as a ban on sales to youth accompanied by heavy fines and penalties for those who sell to underage individuals, and establishing basic quality criteria for products, we can strike the right balance."

The report by the Tholos Foundation also debunks popular myths about vaping products, addressing concerns such as nicotine causing cancer and vaping-related lung diseases. The report emphasises that e-cigarettes are proven to be at least 95% less harmful than traditional cigarettes, according to studies by leading public health organisations worldwide.

But with a global view, the release of this 2023 report underscores the urgent need for policymakers in countries like Bangladesh to prioritise harm reduction strategies in tobacco control efforts. By adopting evidence-based policies that promote reduced-risk alternatives to smoking, countries can save millions of lives, improve public health, and combat the economic and social harms associated with tobacco use.

"It is crucial for countries in Southeast Asia, including Bangladesh, to adopt a balanced regulatory approach and lead the way for the rest of the region in promoting harm reduction strategies," Dr. Farsalinos said during his visit to Bangladesh.

The full 16-page report is available online, providing comprehensive information and insights into practical and successful tobacco harm reduction strategies.