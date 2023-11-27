Bangladesh made no progress in countering interference of tobacco industry: Study

A recent study has revealed Bangladesh's persistent struggle to curb the interference of the tobacco industry in the country's policymaking.

The 'Tobacco Industry Interference Index 2023' highlighted Bangladesh's scoring of 72, the poorest among its South Asian counterparts, emphasising the substantial industry influence, notably hindering the amendment process of tobacco control laws in the country.

During the webinar 'Tobacco Industry Interference Index: Report on the Implementation of FCTC Article 5.3', jointly hosted by PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress) and Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) Sunday (26 November), experts expressed concerns over the industry's pervasive influence.

They highlighted the paramount issue of the stalled amendment to the Smoking and Tobacco Products Usage (Control) (Amendment) Act 2013, impeding the nation's strides toward tobacco control.

Dignitaries at the event expressed dismay over the slow legislative process, emphasising the urgent need to prioritise public health over industry interests.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, the prime minister's special envoy for climate change, questioned the delay despite the premier's backing, urging immediate action to combat the grave public health threat posed by tobacco.

In his speech as the chair of the event, distinguished economist and the convener of the National Anti-Tobacco Platform, Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad urged the government to divest its shares in tobacco companies, halt industry accolades and ban CSR initiatives of tobacco companies.

He said, "The government must divest its share in tobacco companies. Tobacco companies should also be declared ineligible for all sorts of accolades. CSR programs of the tobacco industry must also be banned. We have been raising such demands for quite a few years but to no avail. Maybe there will be a time when our policymakers and govt. offices will indeed pay heed to what we have to say."

Hossain Ali Khondoker, coordinator at the National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC), highlighted ongoing challenges faced amid efforts to amend tobacco control laws.

Mary Assunta from the Global Center for Good Governance in Tobacco Control stressed the industry's profit-driven motives, urging the government to prioritise public health in compliance with WHO FCTC Article 5.3.

She said, "Clearly the transnational tobacco companies want Asia and Bangladesh is an important target market to increase their profits. They will challenge and oppose any government action that threatens their profits. The government is obligated to protect public health, not help an industry that sells addiction and harm. Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC is a powerful tool the government can use to save lives for a healthier Bangladesh."

The study uncovered instances where tobacco companies misinterpreted the amendment drafts, leading to lobbying efforts at crucial government bodies, creating significant impediments to legislative progress.

Additionally, international experts allegedly funded by the tobacco industry opposed the ban on e-cigarettes through the amendment. Moreover, tobacco companies engaged in corporate social responsibility programs, reportedly providing avenues to influence policymakers.

Despite some positive strides, such as cancelling industry-funded workshops and declaring tobacco companies ineligible for certain awards, the study recommended stringent measures. These include awareness campaigns on FCTC Article 5.3 implementation and eliminating foreign direct investment in the tobacco sector.