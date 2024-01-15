State Minister Nasrul Hamid gets charge of energy and mineral resources too

State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid has been given the responsibility of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division as well.

A gazette notification has been issued regarding the appointment on Monday (15 January), Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told The Business Standard.

The new cabinet led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sworn in on 11 January.

Nasrul Hamid was made the state minister for Power Division in the new cabinet. He has been assigned the responsibility of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division as well today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always leads the power energy and mineral resources ministry. Therefore, a state minister is appointed to assist in the management of the ministry.

