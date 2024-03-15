Onion at Tk65, eggplant at Tk50, broiler at Tk175: Govt fixes prices of 29 agri products

The government has fixed reasonable prices of 29 essential agricultural products, including onion, broiler chicken, mutton, beef, and eggplant, at the retail, wholesale, producer and production levels amid surging price hikes.

In a circular issued today (15 March), the Department of Agricultural Marketing (DAM) requested authorities concerned to sell the products at the newly fixed rates.

According to the new rates, the price of locally produced onion has been set at Tk65.40 per kg at the retail level, which is currently being sold at Tk90-100 in the capital's kitchen markets.

Zahidi date, an essential iftar item, price has been fixed at Tk185.07 per kg.

Eggplant prices have been fixed at Tk49.75 per kg. Price of this iftar staple has recently surged to Tk100-120 per kg from Tk-50-60 a few months ago.

The DAM also fixed the price of potato at Tk28.55 per kg; green chillies at Tk60.20 per kg; dry chillies at Tk327.34 per kg; mung dal at Tk165.81 per kg; chickpea at Tk98.30 per kg; coarse lentils at Tk105.50 per kg; premium lentils at Tk130.50 per kg; bean at Tk48 per kg; cauliflower at Tk29.60 per kg; imported ginger at Tk180.20 per kg; and locally produced garlic price at Tk120.81 per kg.

Vegetable prices have seen a massive surge in recent months.

The Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection blames the multi-handed supply chain for the vegetable price inflation, The Business Standard reported yesterday.

DNCRP Director General AHM Safiquzzaman pointed out that "the price increases by Tk20 just by changing hands once in Karwan Bazar. This mark-up, repeated throughout the chain, leads to abnormal price hikes before Ramadan."

Stakeholders believe the mentality of traders is a major factor. Eggplants, potatoes, cucumbers, and lemons are all Ramadan staples used in popular iftar dishes like beguni and aloor chop, and sherbet. This predictable surge in demand is exploited by vendors every year.

Meat, fish prices

As per the new DAM instructions, beef is to be sold at Tk664.39 per kg at the retail level; mutton at Tk1003.56 per kg; broiler chicken at Tk175.30 per kg; and sonali chicken at Tk262 per kg.

Broiler chicken price has surged to Tk230 per kg from Tk200 recently, according to a report published by The Business Standard on Thursday (15 March).

In addition, beef prices have been volatile since January, with the Meat Traders' Association admitting its inability to control the market. Prices currently range from Tk750-780 per kg, with some vendors even charging Tk800.

Besides, farmed pangas fish price has been fixed at Tk180.87 per kg and farmed katla fish at Tk353.59 per kg.

Egg price has been set at Tk10.49 per piece.