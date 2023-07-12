BNP trying to destabilise country with an unconstitutional demand, Shahriar Alam says

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said BNP's one-point demand is "unconstitutional".

"Continuing to demand anything unconstitutional only suggests that they want to destabilise the country," he said.

The state minister also said that BNP is planning to "fish in troubled waters."

"We will not let that happen. We will not compromise peace and stability," Shahriar tweeted today (12 July).

BNP's one point demand is unconstitutional, period !

BNP and like-minded political parties will jointly announce a "one-point" movement for the "resignation" of the current government. Their demand is to hold the next national election under a "neutral" government.

BNP is scheduled to hold a public rally in front of its Nayapaltan central office at 2pm today, from where the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will announce the programmes to kick off their one-point movement.