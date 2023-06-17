Severe heat wave sweeps parts of country; Rains likely in Dhaka, other divisions

17 June, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 02:26 pm

Illustration: UNVB
Illustration: UNVB

A severe heat wave is sweeping Rajshahi, Pabna and Bogura districts, according to Bangladesh Metrological Department .

A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Khulna division,  parts of Rajshahi division and Tangail, Faridpur and Dinajpur districts and it may continue, said a bulletin of BMD on Saturday (17 June).

The country's highest 41.3-degree Celsius temperature was recorded in Rajshahi district on Friday.

The Met office also predicted rains or thundershowers in parts of the country as the monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at most places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Rangpur and Dhaka divisions and at a few places in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Mymensingh and  Sylhet divisions," said the bulletin.

The highest 116mm rainfall was recorded in Sylhet district in 24 hours till 6am on Saturday.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over Rajshahi & Khulna divisions and it may fall slightly elsewhere over the country. Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

