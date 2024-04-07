Severe heat wave sweeps Chuadanga, Pabna; rains likely in Dhaka, 7 divisions  

Bangladesh

UNB
07 April, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2024, 02:21 pm

Illustration: UNVB
Illustration: UNVB

Severe heat wave is sweeping Pabna and Chuadanga districts, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Besides, a mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping Rangpur, Dhaka, parts of Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and Barishal, Patuakhali & Rangamati districts and it may abate from some places, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department, said a Met office bulletin on Sunday.

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely in Dhaka and seven other divisions, it said.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with hails at isolated places," it said.

Day temperature may fall by (2-3)°C and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Country's highest temperature was recorded at 40.2 degree Celsius in Chuadanga district on Saturday.

 

Heatwave

