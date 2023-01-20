Senior US official for global women's issues to arrive in Bangladesh on 20 Jan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 08:47 am

Senior US official for global women's issues to arrive in Bangladesh on 20 Jan

TBS Report
20 January, 2023, 08:35 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 08:47 am
Photo: Collected from State Department of State
Photo: Collected from State Department of State

Senior Official to the United States (US) Secretary of State in the Office of Global Women's Issues Kat Fotovat will visit Bangladesh from 20–23 January, said a media note from the US Department of State.

On 21–22 January, Senior Official Fotovat will participate in the 10th Commencement Ceremony of the Asian University for Women (AUW) in Chattogram, where she will deliver remarks and meet with students and faculty.

Since 2017, the Secretary's Office of Global Women's Issues (S/GWI) has supported scholarships for young women from conflict zones in Asia and the Middle East to attend university at AUW.

With S/GWI support, AUW aims to produce the next generation of women leaders for Asia and the Middle East by providing a high-quality education to women of great potential who would otherwise have few opportunities. Programming includes opportunities for training in leadership, human rights, and organizational and financial management, as well as with practical internship experiences.

Recently, through the Gender Equity and Equality Action Fund (GEEA) Fund, S/GWI and the Department of State's Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor have provided additional resources for an AUW scholarship program for 104 young Afghan women who otherwise would not be able to pursue higher education due to the Taliban's edicts closing secondary schools and universities to women.

In support of the recently launched US Strategy on Global Women's Economic Security, the GEEA fund, managed by the US Agency for International Development's (USAID) Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Hub and implemented by USAID and the Department of State, advances economic security for women and girls by increasing their access to resources, services, and leadership opportunities and by addressing the barriers that limit their ability to participate fully in the economy.

On 23 January, Acting Ambassador Fotovat will engage with members of government and civil society to discuss Women, Peace, and Security issues in Bangladesh and the region. She will participate in an inauguration event for the Reducing Child Marriage— Skills Training for Advancing Resources project, a partnership between the US Embassy in Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC), also funded through the GEEA Fund.

This programme will provide vocational training for 14-18-year-old girls and young women – especially those most at risk of child, early, and forced marriage – from the most climate-vulnerable localities of Bangladesh.

Top News

Kat Fotovat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

50m | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

55m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why not Ridmik?

3h | Panorama
UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

15h | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

16h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

2h | TBS Health
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

20h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects
Economy

WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects