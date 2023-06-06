Security guard dies after falling off an under-construction building in city

A 50-year-old security guard died after falling from a five-storey under-construction building at Shanir Akhra in the city on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Shahidul Shikder, son of Jabbar Shikdar of Patuakhali district.

Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital Police Camp, said Shahidul used to work as the security guard and lived at the under-construction building.

Shahidul suddenly fell from the 4th floor of the building around 9:30 am while spraying water on the floor.

Later, he was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead around 11 am.