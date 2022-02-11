Search committee part of a 'drama': BNP

UNB
11 February, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 07:02 pm

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain. Photo: UNB.
BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on Friday alleged that the search committee has been formed as part of a government "drama" to constitute a subservient Election Commission to hang onto power through "vote robbery" again.

"The search committee will be loyal to the government now in power. The names of those to be given by Sheikh Hasina or the government to this committee will be the Election Commissioners," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said their party thinks it makes no sense to take part in the Election Commission formation process under the current search committee.

"So, this search committee is a drama of the government to stay in power by resorting to vote robbery in its old style," he observed.

National People's Party (NPP) arranged the programme at the Jatiya Press Club demanding that the next national election be held under a non-partisan and neutral government.

Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member, said their party and alliance partners have decided not to join the national election under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the last two elections under her were not fair and credible.

He urged the government to quit and take steps for holding the next election under a non-party neutral administration to ensure people's voting rights.

"We would like to say the country's people are observing what you're doing. Enough is enough. Not only the people of Bangladesh, but also the international community is also saying enough is enough. The current situation can't be allowed to continue," the BNP leader said.

He warned that their party will be forced to take to the streets together with people if the current "autocratic" regime dose not step down paving a way for an acceptable election under a neutral polls-time government.

"We're trying to forge a national unity.  Inshallah we'll force this government to quit through a simultaneous movement. Everyone, get ready for that movement," Mosharraf said.

He regretted that there is no progress in the sensational murder case of journalist couple Sagar-Runi though 10 years have elapsed.

"Sagar and Runi must have known some secret news of the government for which they were killed on that day. It's unfortunate that even the investigation report has not been placed in the case over the last 10 years, let alone the trial," the BNP leader said.

 

