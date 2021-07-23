Saudi aid agency KSrelief completes food project in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 July, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2021, 11:05 am

KSrelief and the MLW field teams traveled thousands of kilometers to reach the neediest families in Bangladesh. (SPA)
KSrelief and the MLW field teams traveled thousands of kilometers to reach the neediest families in Bangladesh. (SPA)

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in cooperation with the Muslim World League (MWL), has concluded the distribution of 80,000 food baskets for Rohingya refugees and the communities hosting them in Bangladesh.

The project lasted for two months, benefiting 500,000 people in the Cox's Bazar, Dhaka, Jessore, Rajshahi, Chittagong, and Panchi Sur island regions, reports Arab News. 

The joint teams of KSrelief and the MLW reached more than 80 distribution points inside the refugee camps and in various regions of Bangladesh.

The field teams traveled thousands of kilometers to reach the neediest families in Bangladesh in response to repeated global calls to contribute to alleviating the suffering of refugees and in support of the UN rapid response plan to the humanitarian crisis.

KSrelief received many certificates of quality and achievement from the authorities for adhering to high levels and standards in implementation, the most important of which is the application of social distancing in the areas of distribution and following COVID-19 precautionary measures.
 

project / food project / Saudi aid agency KSrelief

