Sampan fest ends with call to save Karnaphuli

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 09:51 pm

Related News

Sampan fest ends with call to save Karnaphuli

TBS Report
03 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2023, 09:51 pm
Sampan fest ends with call to save Karnaphuli

The three-day Sampan Khela (boat race) and Chatgaiyya Cultural Festival was wrapped up on Friday with a call for action against encroachment and pollution to save the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram.

"Karnaphuli is on the verge of dying now, due to the greed of some businessmen and political leaders. The river needs to be kept flowing to keep the country's economy running," speakers said at the concluding ceremony of the festival jointly organised by the Chattogram History and Culture Research Centre and the Chattogram River and Canal Protection Movement.

The event was presided over by the festival's convener Saber Ahmad and moderated by coordinator SM Peyar Ali. Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman was the chief guest.

Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court Manzil Morsed attended the event as the guest of honour while Director of Diamond Cement Ltd Alhaj Haider Ali was the keynote speaker.

At the ceremony, DC Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman said, "Those who are polluting Karnaphuli are not from outside the country. If the locals remain united, it is possible to resist the encroachers".

Meanwhile, an eviction drive has started to protect the river, he added.

In his speech, Advocate Manzil Morshed alleged that those who encroach the river and pollute the environment are politically influenced and most of them are public representatives. 

He also urged the attendees not to elect such public representatives who occupy rivers.

Diamond Cement Director Alhaj Haider Ali promised to continue supporting the boatmen and praised them for their efforts to protect the river. 

Thousands of visitors flocked to Abhaymitra Ghat and Ichanagar Ghat of the River Karnaphuli to enjoy the festival on the last day.

A sampan race, with the participation of six boats, started at the Abhaymitra Ghat around 5:00pm. The organisers decided to distribute the prize money among all participants after two of the boats sank in the river. 

Earlier, the three-day festival began with a campaign named "Bini Sutar Mala" on an engine-run boat that journeyed from Sadarghat to Dovashi Bazar in Rangunia on Wednesday.

Top News

Sampan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

7h | Panorama
How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

How the first branch of a Bangladeshi bank opened its doors on foreign soil

10h | Panorama
Watermelons were cultivated on 7,605 hectares of land in Dacope last year. The coverage was 3,407 hectares and 1,535 hectares in 2021 and 2020 respectively. Photo: TBS

For Dacope's watermelon farmers, harvest doesn't always hit the sweet spot

13h | Panorama
China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

Remittances fell by more than 20 percent in February

1d | TBS Today
Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

2d | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

1d | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

2d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale