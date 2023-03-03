Sampan fest ends with call to save Karnaphuli

The three-day Sampan Khela (boat race) and Chatgaiyya Cultural Festival was wrapped up on Friday with a call for action against encroachment and pollution to save the River Karnaphuli in Chattogram.

"Karnaphuli is on the verge of dying now, due to the greed of some businessmen and political leaders. The river needs to be kept flowing to keep the country's economy running," speakers said at the concluding ceremony of the festival jointly organised by the Chattogram History and Culture Research Centre and the Chattogram River and Canal Protection Movement.

The event was presided over by the festival's convener Saber Ahmad and moderated by coordinator SM Peyar Ali. Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman was the chief guest.

Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court Manzil Morsed attended the event as the guest of honour while Director of Diamond Cement Ltd Alhaj Haider Ali was the keynote speaker.

At the ceremony, DC Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman said, "Those who are polluting Karnaphuli are not from outside the country. If the locals remain united, it is possible to resist the encroachers".

Meanwhile, an eviction drive has started to protect the river, he added.

In his speech, Advocate Manzil Morshed alleged that those who encroach the river and pollute the environment are politically influenced and most of them are public representatives.

He also urged the attendees not to elect such public representatives who occupy rivers.

Diamond Cement Director Alhaj Haider Ali promised to continue supporting the boatmen and praised them for their efforts to protect the river.

Thousands of visitors flocked to Abhaymitra Ghat and Ichanagar Ghat of the River Karnaphuli to enjoy the festival on the last day.

A sampan race, with the participation of six boats, started at the Abhaymitra Ghat around 5:00pm. The organisers decided to distribute the prize money among all participants after two of the boats sank in the river.

Earlier, the three-day festival began with a campaign named "Bini Sutar Mala" on an engine-run boat that journeyed from Sadarghat to Dovashi Bazar in Rangunia on Wednesday.