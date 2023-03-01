3-day Chatgaiyya cultural fest, sampan race kicks off in Ctg

A three-day Sampan Khela (boat race) and Chatgaiyya Cultural Festival kicked off in Chattogram on Wednesday as part of social movements to save the Karnaphuli River, the lifeline of the port city, from encroachment and pollution.

Shahedur Rahman, the chief coordinator of Sampan race and Chatgaiyya cultural fest, inaugurated the first day's program "Bini Sutar Mala" at the floating stage on an engine-run boat on the river bank.

The engine-run boat started its journey from Sadarghat to Charpatharghata Sampan Ghat, Gaizzar Ghat, Totar Baper Ghat, Kalurghat of Boalkhali, Bridge Ghat, Abhaymitra Ghat and ended at Banglabazar.

From the floating stage on the boat, various information about the importance of freeing the Karnaphuli River from encroachments and pollution is presented to the river users.

At the event, Aliur Rahman, chairman of Chattogram History and Culture Research Center, presented an article on the importance of celebrating the three-day program and freeing the river from encroachment.

He said the Karnaphuli river holds two and a half thousand years of history and culture of Chittagong and the country. The culture of the sampan, song, and 12 small ethnic groups.

Aliur Rahman urged all concerned to protect Karnaphuli for the sake of the culture and economy of the country.

Karnaphuli researcher Professor Idris Ali alleged that recently the Chattogram City Corporation is trying to make a profit by creating division among sampan majhis (boatmen) and abolishing this type of boat from the river. This cannot be allowed at all.

Apart from this, singers Gita Acharia and Shila Chowdhury presented folk songs.

On the second day, a Sampan rally with the participation of 300 sampans from five Sampan Majhi Associations will start from Firingibazar Bridge Ghat in the city at 11 am on Thursday. CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy will be the chief guest.

On the third day, Sampan Khela (boat race) will be held on the Karnaphuli river.