Saleh Steel fined Tk1 lakh for polluting Ctg air

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 07:57 pm

Related News

Saleh Steel fined Tk1 lakh for polluting Ctg air

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 07:57 pm
Saleh Steel fined Tk1 lakh for polluting Ctg air

Chittagong district administration has fined Saleh Steel Industries Tk1 lakh for air pollution.

District Administration Executive Magistrate and Chandgaon Circle Assistant Commissioner (Land) Masur Rana led the operation on Tuesday (18 October).

The inspectors of the Directorate of Inspection of Factories and Institutions and the Chittagong Metropolitan Police assisted in the operation.

Confirming the matter, Executive Magistrate and Chandgaon Circle Assistant Commissioner (Land) Masud Rana said that for a long time, Saleh Steel Industries factory of Nasirabad Industrial Area was emitting black smoke in the open environment without using the designated chimney.

"People of the area adjacent to the factory are suffering due to air pollution. On the instructions of the honourable district administration, we conducted a raid and imposed a fine of Tk1 lakh."

Saleh Steel Mill Assistant General Manager Abdur Rauf and Manager Md Zakir Hossain were present during the operation.

Executive Magistrate Masud Rana said that the factory officials admitted their guilt and signed a bond to solve the defects of the factory by 15 November. 

Saleh Steel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

9h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

11h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

10h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

22h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

1d | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products