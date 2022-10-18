Saleh Steel fined Tk1 lakh for polluting Ctg air

Chittagong district administration has fined Saleh Steel Industries Tk1 lakh for air pollution.

District Administration Executive Magistrate and Chandgaon Circle Assistant Commissioner (Land) Masur Rana led the operation on Tuesday (18 October).

The inspectors of the Directorate of Inspection of Factories and Institutions and the Chittagong Metropolitan Police assisted in the operation.

Confirming the matter, Executive Magistrate and Chandgaon Circle Assistant Commissioner (Land) Masud Rana said that for a long time, Saleh Steel Industries factory of Nasirabad Industrial Area was emitting black smoke in the open environment without using the designated chimney.

"People of the area adjacent to the factory are suffering due to air pollution. On the instructions of the honourable district administration, we conducted a raid and imposed a fine of Tk1 lakh."

Saleh Steel Mill Assistant General Manager Abdur Rauf and Manager Md Zakir Hossain were present during the operation.

Executive Magistrate Masud Rana said that the factory officials admitted their guilt and signed a bond to solve the defects of the factory by 15 November.