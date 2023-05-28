Sealed-off Saleh Steel factory reopens defying instructions

Bangladesh

Mizanur Rahman Yusuf
28 May, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:29 pm

The factory of Saleh Steel Industries in Chattogram has defied the district administration's instructions to reopen five days after it was sealed off by a mobile court for polluting air.

Visiting on Saturday, black smoke was found emitting from the factory and spreading to nearby factories, houses and educational institutions, causing sufferings for locals.

Earlier, on 15 May, Assistant Commissioner (Land) of the Chandgaon Circle and Executive Magistrate Masud Rana, along with the officials of the Department of Environment (DoE) conducted a drive in the factory at Nasirabad Industrial Area and found evidence of environmental pollution due to black smoke emission.

The officials fined the factory authorities Tk5 lakh and ordered them to keep the factory shut until it ensures environmentally friendly production. 

Acknowledging the reopening of the factory, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Masud Rana told The Business Standard that the Department of Environment (DoE) had been directed to arrest the factory owner by filing a case. The DoE can conduct a drive at the factory at any time.

However, managing director of the factory, Jakir Hossain said that they had reopened the factory upon permission from the district administration. He, however, declined to make any comment regarding the issue of black smoke emissions.

Earlier, in October last year, a mobile court of the Chattogram district administration conducted a drive and asked the factory authorities to install an air pollution control system to reduce air pollution.

Saleh Steel

