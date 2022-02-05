Sajek Valley to remain shut for two days due to UP polls

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 10:31 am

Sajek Valley. Photo: Collected
Sajek Valley. Photo: Collected

The tourist spots in Rangamati's Sajek Valley will remain shut for two days – from Sunday (February 6) till Monday (February 7) – due to the seventh phase of ongoing union parishad (UP) elections.

Local administration came up with the decision in a bid to ensure a free, fair, and safe Sajek UP polls scheduled for Monday, Baghaichhari UNO Md Shariful confirmed to TBS.

He said, "All hotel, motel, and resort owners of Sajek have already been directed not to take any bookings for the next two days."

When contacted, Sajek Resort Owners Association's General Secretary Jerry Lusai said, "On Friday, district administration instructed us to keep the cottages and resorts closed in the next two days. 

"Owners under the association have been told not to take any bookings during this period."

Mentionable, elections will be in several UPs under three upazilas of Rangamati district on Monday. 

