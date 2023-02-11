Rohingya man arrested with Bangladeshi passport at Ctg airport

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 08:19 pm

Related News

Rohingya man arrested with Bangladeshi passport at Ctg airport

TBS Report
11 February, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2023, 08:19 pm
Rohingya man arrested with Bangladeshi passport at Ctg airport

A team of Chittagong Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) on Friday (10 February) arrested a Rohingya man fleeing the country using a Bangladeshi passport.

Asadullah, 33, was set to leave for Saudi Arabia in a Biman flight scheduled for 6.15pm from Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Asadullah is a suspect in a murder case filed with Ukhiya police station in Cox's Bazar on 9 January.

Chattogram Metropolitan DB North Zone Deputy Commissioner Nihad Adnan Taiyan said that they seized a passport and some documents from Asadullah and later handed him over to Ukhiya police station.

The police are investigating how he got the Bangladeshi passport, he said.

Rohingya / Detective Branch (DB) / Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) / arrest / airport / Passport

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Fat Emperor: A big, fat, Cantonese surprise

7h | Food
Sketch: TBS

'Bangladesh may also need a fiscal responsibility act'

13h | Panorama
During the monsoon, most picnic spots find it hard to get enough guests to make a profit. Photos: Chuti Resort.

How picnic spots survive the off-season slump

13h | Panorama
Ruddy-breasted Crake running. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

A distressed Crake: 'Bit an Angle Worm in halves'

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

Rescuers emergency appeal for Syrian survivors

5h | TBS World
How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

How do mobile phones affect children adversely?

9h | TBS Health
Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

Anando’s street arts at Dhanmondi Lake

9h | TBS Stories
What's ahead for the textile stocks?

What's ahead for the textile stocks?

10h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case

5
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

6
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday