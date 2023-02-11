Rohingya man arrested with Bangladeshi passport at Ctg airport

A team of Chittagong Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB) on Friday (10 February) arrested a Rohingya man fleeing the country using a Bangladeshi passport.

Asadullah, 33, was set to leave for Saudi Arabia in a Biman flight scheduled for 6.15pm from Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Asadullah is a suspect in a murder case filed with Ukhiya police station in Cox's Bazar on 9 January.

Chattogram Metropolitan DB North Zone Deputy Commissioner Nihad Adnan Taiyan said that they seized a passport and some documents from Asadullah and later handed him over to Ukhiya police station.

The police are investigating how he got the Bangladeshi passport, he said.