Roads cut away in places to help floodwaters recede

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 07:41 pm

Related News

Roads cut away in places to help floodwaters recede

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 07:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The government is now cutting roads in places to help the flow of floodwaters to recede, where millions of people in the country's northeast have been marooned over the last couple of days.

"We have already cut some roads and asked local authorities to continue doing that if needed to help the floodwaters to recede," Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam said in a press conference at the Secretariat in the capital on Sunday.

He noted they have formed a committee led by a joint secretary to oversee the flood situation.

With water flowing in from upstream and heavy rainfall, flood conditions in Sylhet division have deteriorated dramatically over the past two or three days. It is feared many other northern districts will also be hit soon.

"We have no control over natural disasters but we must face them. Our prime minister has directed us to monitor conditions round the clock and take steps accordingly," Tazul Islam said, adding that now the Bangladesh Army, Navy, Coastguard, Police, and local authorities are working in flood-hit areas to help people affected and give them relief.

He said the government sent 10 lakh water purifying tablets and other relief items to each of the flood-affected districts. "We are also at the ready to provide mobile toilets to affected areas."

On possible floods in other parts of the country including Dhaka city, the minister said they have contingency preparedness to minimise the casualties of such a disaster. "We have handed over Dhaka canals to the city corporations so they can work to reduce waterlogging in the city."

Mentioning that Dhaka South City Corporation has already taken back 6.5 acres from land grabbers and Dhaka North City Corporation 25 acres, the minister said some canals have successfully recovered. "We have allocated TK4,000 crore to reduce waterlogging in Dhaka South City Corporation that sees the problem most."

On dengue, Tazul Islam said the country now has 730 dengue patients but no deaths have been reported yet. "We have ensured taking all preventive measures to fight against dengue."

Top News

Flood / Sylhet flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

9h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

8h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

1d | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

Russia trying to capture the Izium city

1h | Videos
Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

2h | Videos
Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

2h | Videos
The story of Apparels turning around

The story of Apparels turning around

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply