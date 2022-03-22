RMG workers set fire on bus, block highway in Gazipur

Ready-made garments (RMG) workers have blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and set fire to a bus after a worker was injured in a road accident in Chaydana area of Gazipur.

The agitated workers started protesting Tuesday (22 march) after rumours spread that the injured worker had died, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Zakir Hasan.

According to locals, a passenger bus of Saukhin Paribahan hit Monir Hossain, an electrician at Alif Casual Wear Ltd in Gazipur, while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

He was rushed to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital in critical condition. Later, he was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

"Police later went to the spot and brought the situation under control," Zakir Hasan added.