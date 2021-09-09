RMG workers block road in Gulshan demanding arrears

A group of worker of a readymade garments factory blocked a road in Gulshan circle area on Thursday morning demanding arrears.

Around a hundred RMG workers of Shomsher Garments took to the streets and blocked the road around 10:30am.

Mostafizur Rahman Assistant Commissioner of Gulshan Traffic Zone, said, "The agitating workers are demanding their last month's salary and overtime arrears. We have talked with the factory authorities and they have assured to pay on Sunday."

After reassurance from the police, the RMG workers cleared the road around 11:20 am.