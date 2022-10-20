RMCH intern doctors on indefinite strike protesting attack, vandalism over RU student’s death

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 October, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 10:41 am

RU students attacking, vandalising RMCH on Wednesday, 19 October, 2022. Photo: TBS
RU students attacking, vandalising RMCH on Wednesday, 19 October, 2022. Photo: TBS

The intern doctors of Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH) went on an indefinite strike starting from 12am on Thursday.

They are protesting the attack and vandalism carried out by Rajshahi University (RU) students following the death of a student who fell from a residential hall's rooftop.

A final-year student of Rajshahi University (RU) died on Wednesday after falling off the roof of Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall of the university.

The deceased, identified as Shahriar, was a fourth-year (2017-18 session) student of the university's marketing department and hailed from Dinajpur.

Shahriar's classmates vandalised RMCH as the doctors allegedly did not come on time to attend the deceased.

They claimed that Shahriar was not given treatment for quite some time after being brought to the hospital. 

RU student dies after falling from dormitory roof

Speaking with The Business Standard, RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, said, "There was no negligence on our part in the death of the RU student.

"He died before being brought to the hospital's emergency ward. Doctors had nothing to do here."

"However, RU students repeatedly attacked and vandalised the hospital and kept the doctor confined inside the establishment.

"Protesting intern doctors have demanded exemplary swift arrest and punishment of those involved in the incident. We are trying to bring them back to work," the director added.

Meanwhile, RMCH authorities have formed a six-member body to probe the incident.

