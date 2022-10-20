RU student dies after falling from dormitory roof

A final-year student of Rajshahi University (RU) died on Wednesday after falling off the roof of Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall of the university.

This was confirmed by university student advisor M Tareq Nur. The student fell from the roof of the third block of the residential hall.

The deceased, identified as Shahriar, was a fourth-year (2017-18 session) student of the university's marketing department and hailed from Dinajpur.

According to the residential students of the hall, Shahriar lived in room 354, which is on the east side of the third block of that hall. But he fell from the west end of the same block. Later, some students took him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Rashedul, a residential student of Habibur Rahman Hall, said that he heard the sound of falling and saw that someone had fallen from the roof. He was taken to the hospital immediately.

RU Student Advisor Tareq Nur said that the injured student died at the RMCH. An unnatural death case will be filed over this, he added.

Meanwhile, Shahriar's classmates vandalised RMCH as doctors did not come on time to attend the deceased.

A student named Jahangir, who was at the scene, told UNB that Shahriar was taken to the hospital around 8:30pm. But he was not given treatment till 9:30pm. There was no doctor there but an intern.