RU student dies after falling from dormitory roof

Bangladesh

UNB
20 October, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 10:00 am

Related News

RU student dies after falling from dormitory roof

UNB
20 October, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A final-year student of Rajshahi University (RU) died on Wednesday after falling off the roof of Shaheed Habibur Rahman Hall of the university.

This was confirmed by university student advisor M Tareq Nur. The student fell from the roof of the third block of the residential hall.

The deceased, identified as Shahriar, was a fourth-year (2017-18 session) student of the university's marketing department and hailed from Dinajpur.

According to the residential students of the hall, Shahriar lived in room 354, which is on the east side of the third block of that hall. But he fell from the west end of the same block. Later, some students took him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Rashedul, a residential student of Habibur Rahman Hall, said that he heard the sound of falling and saw that someone had fallen from the roof. He was taken to the hospital immediately.

RU Student Advisor Tareq Nur said that the injured student died at the RMCH. An unnatural death case will be filed over this, he added.

Meanwhile, Shahriar's classmates vandalised RMCH as doctors did not come on time to attend the deceased.

A student named Jahangir, who was at the scene, told UNB that Shahriar was taken to the hospital around 8:30pm. But he was not given treatment till 9:30pm. There was no doctor there but an intern.

Top News / Education

Bangladesh / Rajshahi University (RU) / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

41m | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

2h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

13h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

13h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

15h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities