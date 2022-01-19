Rice price to decline soon: Agriculture minister

The rice market will be stable soon as the food ministry has the highest ever stock of rice and new rice will arrive in the market in April, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said Wednesday.

The minister also explained the reasons of the present volatile food market in the country.

"At present the food ministry has a stock of 20 lakh tonnes of rice which is the highest in all time. Moreover, the open market sales (OMS) will start at upazila level from Thursday," said Abdur Razzaque.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the DC Conference at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city yesterday.

Regarding the high price of rice, Abdur Razzaque said the food price has risen sharply in the international market. Besides, the price of wheat which was $230-280 has gone upto $450 now creating pressure on the overall food price.

At the same programme, food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said the government has started selling rice and flour across the country through OMS. Poor people can buy rice at Tk30 per kg and flour Tk18 per kg.

"Sale of rice and flour continues on a limited scale throughout the year in our 730 fixed shops. This time, rice and flour will be sold through 1760 dealers at upazila level," the food minister said.