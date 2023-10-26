USAID's Änjali Kaur visits Bangladesh to highlight US support for economic development

Photo: Courtesy

Änjali Kaur, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia, visited Bangladesh from 22-26 October to highlight USAID investments in agriculture, business, and women's empowerment.

Kaur met with the Minister of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, to underscore the ongoing partnership between the United States and Bangladesh in accelerating economic growth through agriculture, said a press release.

Deputy Assistant Administrator Kaur also travelled to Jashore and Khulna to observe USAID-supported project sites and meet farmers, agribusiness owners, and entrepreneurs. Each year, USAID invests over $40 million to help farmers and producers increase production and improve efficiency throughout the agricultural sector, resulting in average combined annual sales of up to $700 million.

Ms. Kaur met with Talukder Abdul Khaleque, Mayor of Khulna city, to highlight USAID's partnership with local leaders and community members – and learn how they work together to improve water and sanitation, waste management, and other public services in underserved neighbourhoods of the city.

She also met members of a USAID-sponsored female youth nutrition and empowerment group at a secondary girls school, who advocate against early marriage and promote healthy behaviours among classmates, friends, and family.

USAID invests more than $300 million annually in Bangladesh to improve health, education, agriculture, and resilience to climate change and disasters, and provides humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees and other emergencies.