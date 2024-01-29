Residents anxious amid clashes on Myanmar side of Ghumdhum border

Helicopter was seen flying near the border on the Myanmar side at the Ukhiya-Teknaf border on Monday morning. Photo: TBS

People living near the Ghumdhum border of Bangladesh are passing days in fear as shelling continues on the Myanmar side.

Despite there being no casualties in Bangladesh, primary schools along the Ghumdhum border were closed today (29 January), confirmed Triratan Chakma, primary education officer of Naikhongchkari upazila.

He said, Baish Phari Government Primary School, Bhaja Bania Government Primary School, Tumbru Government Primary School, Paschim Kul Tumbru Government Primary School and Dakshin Ghumdhum Government Primary School were kept closed.

After a few days' gap, sounds of gunshots were once again being heard on the Ghumdhum-Tumbru border since Saturday, confirmed Chairman of Ghumdhum Union Jahangir Aziz.

UP member of Ghumdhum Union Md Anwar Hossain said gunfire has been heard intermittently since morning in Tumbru West Kul, Ward-1 of Ghumdhum Union, bordering Pillar-33.

Chairman of Huaikang Union Parishad Noor Ahmad Anwari said the shelling on the other side of the border has created panic among the people living near the border.

Ukhiya Palangkhali Union Parishad Chairman M Gafur Uddin said that panic is spreading in the area due to the ongoing firing between Myanmar's army and rebels near the Anjuman Para border of Palangkhali.

Bangladesh's security forces along the Myanmar border remain alert amid growing tensions in the neighbouring country, Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said on Saturday.

He said tensions prevailed in Myanmar with brief pauses and Bangladesh forces have remained alert from much earlier.

The foreign minister said such a tense situation would certainly have a negative impact on the efforts to repatriate Rohingyas to their place of origin in Myanmar.