180 families leave Ghumdhum amid heavy shelling near Myanmar border

A total of 180 families have left Ghumdhum union for safer places amid heavy shelling from Myanmar near the Bangladesh border.

"150 families from Ghumdhum union took shelter in their relatives' houses, while 30 families were evacuated to shelter centers," Bandarban Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin said today (6 February).

Additionally, the DC said that 240 more families are at risk.

Meanwhile, Palongkhali Union Chairman Gafur Uddin Chowdhury reported that five Bangladeshi nationals sustained bullet wounds on Tuesday.

Among the injured, Aiyubul Islam from Nalbania area, Anwar Hossain from Rahmaterbil area, and Mobarak Hossain and Md Kal from Putbania area are undergoing treatment for their bullet injuries.

Another Bangladeshi, Syed Alam, was hit by a bullet fired from Myanmar, while moving to Ghumdhum Government Primary School.

So far, 268 Myanmar residents, including 222 members of the Border Guard Police, two army officials, four CID members, five police personnel, nine special branch officers, 20 immigration officers, and two civilians, have fled to Bangladesh in the last few days.

A clash between the Myanmar law enforcement agencies and the rebels continued with heavy firing, mortar shelling, and explosions, creating panic among the Bangladeshi residents and Rohingyas living along the border.