Report in graft case against ex chief justice Sinha 19 Nov

Bangladesh

BSS
18 September, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 03:33 pm

Related News

Report in graft case against ex chief justice Sinha 19 Nov

The ACC in its probe found that the former chief justice paid Tk75 lakh to Rajuk against this plot and raised a nine-floor apartment complex on it at a cost of Tk6.31 crore.  

BSS
18 September, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 03:33 pm
SK Sinha. Photo: Collected
SK Sinha. Photo: Collected

A court here today set 19 November for submitting probe report in a case against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar (SK) Sinha filed for amassing illegal wealth through misuse of power.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Asaduzzaman set the date as Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) failed to submit the report today.

On 10 October 2021, Deputy Director of the ACC Md Gulshan Anwar filed the case against SK Sinha for amassing wealth of Tk7.14 crore on his brother and relative's names through misuse of power, transferring and handing over the properties.

According to the case documents, SK Sinha, during his tenure as the chief justice, took a plot from Rajuk in Uttara Residential Area. Later, by misuse of power, he took another three-katha plot on his brother Narendra Kumar
Sinha's name in Rajuk Purbachal Project. Later, he made the three-katha plot to a five-katha one and shifted the plot from Purbachal to Uttara Sector four.

Justice SK Sinha is accused of giving power of attorney for this plot to one of his nephews Shankhajit Sinha.

The ACC in its probe found that the former chief justice paid Tk75 lakh to Rajuk against this plot and raised a nine-floor apartment complex on it at a cost of Tk6.31 crore.

The anti-graft body in its case said they did not find any legal source of earning for the money used in buying the plot and developing the apartment complex.

Top News / Court

former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha / hearing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

53m | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories
What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

1d | TBS World