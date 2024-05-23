Regional forum needed to ensure fair distribution of river water: FM Hasan

A regional cooperation forum is needed to ensure fair distribution of river water, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (23 May).

Speaking at a discussion programme on announcing "23 May as the National River Day" in the National Press Club, he said, "In order to protect rivers and ensure a balanced distribution of river water, coordination is needed, efforts are needed, and regional initiatives are needed… A regional collaboration would be beneficial to all. A regional cooperation forum is much needed."

Speaking about accidents on waterways, the foreign minister said expired vessels and carrying more weight than a vessel's capacity to earn more profits are the main reasons for shipping accidents.

"Those who release chemicals in the river, those who [illegally] extract sand and fill up rivers are enemies of the country. They must be resisted."

According to government data cited in the programme by speakers, at least 3,654 people have lost their lives in 570 accidents in 29 years from 1991 to 2019.

Besides, 516 people suffered various degrees of injuries and 489 people went missing in these incidents.

Of the said accidents, passenger vessels were involved in 236 incidents.

According to a report published by the National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways, at least 20,508 people lost their lives in sea accidents in the country in 50 years.

At the event, organised by the Organization for National and Global Oceanic and Riverine Resources Trust (NONGOR), speakers called for announcing 23 May as the National River Day to commemorate those who lost their lives in shipping accidents.

They also called for establishing a memorial and a research institute on river culture at the estuary of Padma and Meghna rivers, which are the most accident-prone river areas of the country.

Also present at the event, NONGOR Chairman Sumon Shams said, "At least 43% of the country's shipping accidents happen due to collisions between vessels, 25% due to excess passenger transport and 23% are due to adverse weather conditions."