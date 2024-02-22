Rain, relief and the rebirth

28 degrees celsius.

That's what the temperature read on a sweltering Thursday afternoon.

But there was also a hint of relief in the ever-darkening skies. The February rain was returning, again.

A shy visitor in the morning, by 4pm, as the sky opened, the gift was sent in larger droplets.

An otherwise dreary wind turned to a cool air of relief. The sky was quiet, but it was generous.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

While pedestrians ran towards shelters, the smile on their faces was unmistakable.

If you listened deeper, you could almost hear the leaves whisper a quiet thanks. While the rain was a relief for some, for many other creatures, it was a second chance at life itself.

The February rains have become frequent this year. Less surprising.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Only two years ago on 4 February, such a rain took the whole city by surprise.

Saif Ahmed and Safa Nilima, who had gotten married six days ago, even turned that rain in 2022 into an occasion unto itself.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

"We had Pulao and other delicious dishes and enjoyed the February rain for the first time if my memory serves me right," Saif had said.

This time around, the only awe present was for the rain itself, not the timing.

And now begins spring, the sweet spring.