Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places over two divisions, at many places over another two divisions, and a few places over four divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur & Sylhet divisions; at many places over Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions", said a met office forecast.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the Northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, as the forecast report valid for the next 24 hours, starting 9am today.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature yesterday (9 July) was recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius in Sayedpur and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 24.0 degrees Celsius in Rangamati.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded at 82 millimeters (mm) in Kutubdia.

The sun set today at 06-49 PM and rises tomorrow at 05-18 AM in the capital.