Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions

Environment

BSS
10 July, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 02:43 pm

Related News

Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other divisions

BSS
10 July, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 02:43 pm
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places over two divisions, at many places over another two divisions, and a few places over four divisions, with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur & Sylhet divisions; at many places over Mymensingh and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions", said a met office forecast.    

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the Northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay, as the forecast report valid for the next 24 hours, starting 9am today.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature yesterday (9 July) was recorded at 36.0 degrees Celsius in Sayedpur and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 24.0 degrees Celsius in Rangamati.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded at 82 millimeters (mm) in Kutubdia.

The sun set today at 06-49 PM and rises tomorrow at 05-18 AM in the capital.

Bangladesh / Top News

rain / rain in Bangladesh / Rain forecast / Weather forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

4h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

3h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Anti-quota protest: Students block Rajshahi-Dhaka highway

Anti-quota protest: Students block Rajshahi-Dhaka highway

23m | Videos
Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla blockade in Dhaka-Aricha highway

1h | Videos
Quota reform: SC orders 1-month status quo on HC verdict

Quota reform: SC orders 1-month status quo on HC verdict

1h | Videos
Tulip Siddiq, Rushanara Ali become ministers in UK's new government

Tulip Siddiq, Rushanara Ali become ministers in UK's new government

2h | Videos