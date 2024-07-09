Rain, thunderstorms likely in Dhaka, 7 other divisions: Met office

Environment

BSS
09 July, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 02:00 pm

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over four divisions and at one or two places over the rest of the divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions", reads a met office forecast.

Rainfall activity may increase and temperature may decrease for the next five days, according to the forecast for the next 24 hours, starting 9am today.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and the minimum temperature today was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius in Bandarban.

Maximum rainfall for the next twenty-four till 6am today was recorded 148 millimeters (mm) at Tetulia.

The sun sets today at 06-50pm and rises tomorrow at 05-18am in the capital.

