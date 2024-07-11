Light to moderate rain likely over country

Bangladesh

BSS
11 July, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 02:55 pm

Those who live day to day like rickshaw pullers work in rain or sun. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over eight divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country",said a met office forecast for the next 24 hours begins from 9am today.

The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across the Northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over North Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 36.6 degrees Celsius at  Chuadanga and the minimum temperature today was recorded 24.0 degrees Celsius at Bandarband.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 114 millimetres (mm) at Sylhet.

Day and night temperatures may fall by (1-2)°C over the country.

The sun sets today at 06-49 PM and rises tomorrow at 05-19 am in the capital.

 

